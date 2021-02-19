To the Editor: As residents of Bennington whose children are healthcare professionals and members of our community, we want to voice our wholehearted support for Southwestern Vermont Healthcare’s (SVHC) acquisition of the former Southern Vermont College campus. Having lived in Bennington for over 60 years, we realize how fortunate we are to have this wonderful health care system at our doorstep. We, like many, have been guilty of taking this vital asset for granted in the past but there should be no doubt that the role it plays in our community is immeasurable.
SVHC’s recent purchase of Southern Vermont College is a strategic investment for the betterment of Bennington. The former college campus is a valuable resource that will benefit not only our children and grandchildren but also future generations of Bennington residents. The SVHC leadership had the foresight to see the importance and impact of this property and is working hard to develop the right plan for its future. It is our hope that we, as a community, come together to help ensure the property’s sustainability.
Please join us and our entire family in showing support for Southwestern Vermont Health Care and its unwavering commitment to the Bennington Community. Your gift to The Grateful Bennington Fund will help to offset the expenses of this most important project.
Call the SVHC Foundation today at 802-447-5017 to make your donation. Together we can make a lasting difference.
Thank you for your consideration.
In appreciation,
Charlie and Priscilla Salem
Maria Ascher
Charles Salem, MD
Justin Salem, DDS
Elizabeth Foster
Bennington