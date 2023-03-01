After watching the candidates’ forum, I plan to vote for Jack Rossiter-Munley. A number of Bennington citizens whom I respect also feel he is the right candidate for our Select Board at this time. He has made himself knowledgeable about our community and would bring an intelligent and dedicated voice of a younger generation to the board. Unlike some candidates who criticize our town and our town government, he holds a positive vision of how our town can overcome challenges and seize the opportunities that this community and its resources can provide.
He has gone to every meeting of the Community Policing Advisory and Review Board and been involved with the Community Cafe and Bennington Cares. He thinks holistically about public safety, identifying ways the town can make citizens safer and addressing underlying causes of crime, like economic hardship, hunger, and substance abuse. He wants to be a conduit for citizen energy, helping local businesses to flourish and encouraging tourists to visit.
Instead of automatically voting for candidates already on the Select Board, please join me in voting for a member of the younger generation who will bring to the board new ideas, energy, knowledge of our town and dedication.
Lorna Cheriton
Bennington