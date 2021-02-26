To the Editor: I write to ask Bennington and North Bennington voters for their support of the Pennies for Parks ballot issue. The article, should it pass, will generate approximately $100,000 annually to be placed in a reserve to improve our parks here in Bennington.
We are all aware that the Community Built Park must be removed due to its age and its deteriorating condition. We have looked at similar designs using more modern and safer materials. The costs to replace this facility are estimated at $260,000. Imagine placing that amount in the annual budget.
If we create the reserve, not only will we raise the necessary funds in two years (it could happen faster with help from donations), but over time additional play structures, an outdoor ice rink, a small skate park, walking paths, new fields, and other recreational amenities could be constructed, thereby improving recreational opportunities for all age groups. The community could help set the agenda for these improvements. Bennington has many wonderful parks, Willow Park, the Greenberg Headwaters Park, the Stark Street playground, and the Beech Street ball fields are the largest. All could use improvements and/or upgrades to existing facilities. We could do this without going back to the voters every year.
It is a great opportunity. Please vote yes on Article 2 on March 2.
May I add, please support the town’s budget as well. It is thoughtfully put together. It will have minimal impact on the overall tax rate, and it will allow the town to continue to serve you, our customers, in good fashion. Thank you for your support.
Stuart A. Hurd,
Bennington
The writer is Bennington's town manager.