To the Editor: This Friday, April 9th, the Vermont Senate has the opportunity to help make our state the first in the country to ensure that its residents will always have the ability, and the right, to choose the reproductive path that is best for them. Proposition 5 will come up for a vote in the Senate that day, as one of the steps in codifying a constitutional amendment that will ensure forever that all Vermonters can make their own reproductive decisions with dignity. regardless of the uncertainties that will likely continue regarding the future of Roe v. Wade on the national front.
Prop 5 must be passed by both the Vermont House and Senate, in two consecutive legislative sessions. If that happens, in November 2022 all Vermonters will be asked to vote to make the Prop 5 an amendment to the state constitution. So this Friday’s Senate vote is crucial to the advancement and assurance of reproductive liberty. In fact, Vermont would be the first state to ensure that reproductive freedom is explicitly protected in our Constitution, regardless of the confusion and politicking that may continue, and is likely to escalate, at the federal (Supreme Court) level. This is history in the making!
Please let your state senators — Dick Sears and Brian Campion — know that you appreciate their ongoing support of this incredibly important addition to the Vermont Constitution. In doing so, you’ll also be letting your House representatives know where you stand when it is their turn to vote. A positive vote on Friday will ensure that the Reproductive Liberty Amendment moves one step closer to reality — and a guarantee that all Vermonters will have the right to make the personal, individual decisions about pregnancy…contraception … abortion … and sterilization that are central to their ability to determine their own life course.
Nancy Boardman,
Arlington