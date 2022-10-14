In the 2010 redistricting, the town of Arlington lost its sole state representative seat to a dual-seat combined district. There was great concern that the voices of those of us in Arlington would not be heard.
When Kathleen James and Seth Bongartz were elected as a team, there was even more worry that two folks with deep roots in Manchester would not take the time or the energy to hear the concerns and needs of the constituents in Arlington.
As it turns out, Kathleen and Seth have spent a great deal of time talking, listening and reacting to the needs of Arlington. As the former executive director of the Arlington Area Renewal Project, I can attest to the efforts put forth — both Kathleen and Seth have represented us well, and we need them to continue to work on the issues important to Arlington.
Please support their continued efforts on Election Day.
Jim Baker
Arlington