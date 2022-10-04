This letter is written as a show of support for the dual ticket of Kathleen James and Seth Bongartz.
They are running for State Representatives, for a second time, as a team. We hope that you will agree that a close look at the bills that they have contributed to and supported show that they are the best choice to represent the people of our district. As a member of the Education Committee, Kathleen has been a leader on bills that support our career and technical education system. In fact, she and Seth organized a promising Northshire Career Expo last spring at Burr and Burton Academy that was supported by more than 70 employers, including many in the trades. They're working with BBA to make this event bigger and better in April 2023. She's worked on education finance, higher education, getting lead out of drinking water in our schools and childcare centers, and much more. She and Seth are both strongly committed to maintaining our long-standing tradition of school choice, an issue that will be a hot topic in the upcoming session.
They are both leaders on childcare and have been endorsed by Let's Grow Kids as "childcare champions." In his role on the Natural Resources Committee, Seth presented some very important bills on the House floor this year. He worked very hard on a bill to update Act 250 — a bill that won broad support in the Legislature but was vetoed by Gov. Phil Scott. We need Seth's expertise in the Statehouse to keep working on this important issue. He's also a leader on bills that involve land use — which puts him at the forefront on legislation involving housing and conservation.
If you look up their records on the General Assembly website (legislature.vermont.gov), you'll see many examples of bills they have sponsored, contributed to and voted for. This proves that, in Montpelier, they are part of a large coalition of legislators who work together, including across the aisle, to get things done for the communities of Vermont. They remain connected to the people that they represent by sending out frequent newsletters, meeting with constituents often, attending events and holding their own regular coffee hours that are open to all!
We hope that you will join us in backing Kathleen James and Seth Bongartz, as a team, for State Representatives.
Ursula and Edward Knowles
Manchester