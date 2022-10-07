Being raised in Vermont, Joel Howard understands service. His volunteer service includes: 20 years as a firefighter, seven years as chief and many years on the Rescue Squad. He proved his leadership ability as the Pownal emergency management coordinator. A seasoned law enforcement professional of 17 years, Joel worked through the ranks to his current position of lieutenant. Importantly, he has never had to settle out of court or had any litigation brought against him. Countless people have benefited from the Sheriff Department’s “Secret Santa” program, which Joel started.
A recent op-ed (Sept. 30) claimed Joel was only running for office because “people asked him to run.” It would certainly be foolish to run for a position in which he had no support. The op-ed also states, “The primary criteria for running should be, are you being true to yourself or are you running for political expediency? Mr. Howard appears to have chosen the latter.” As someone who knows Joel personally, I do not think it’s possible for him to not be true to himself. Why would he spend thousands of dollars of his own money and risk losing his career for a position out of “political expediency”? Joel has also refused to participate in political antics when he could have easily gained followers by attacking the current sheriff.
Lastly, the op-ed states, “In Schmidt’s absence, Mr. Howard has been left in charge.” Anybody that understands how command structure works would know that Capt. Andrew Hurley is “in charge” when Schmidt is not available. Joel is only a lieutenant and is not second in command. Joel also understands the need for the sheriff to be transparent and available to the community. However, not much can be done to hold Schmidt accountable, since Vermont has no laws in place ensuring that the sheriff actually has to reside in the county they serve. Perhaps this is something that state lawmakers should be contacted about. Joel has an open door policy in his own home. You can stop by anytime and chat with him. If that’s how he is personally, then you can expect that from him as the sheriff.
Joel Howard has always been a vital and dedicated member of the community, and has the integrity and experience necessary to lead the county as the sheriff. I will be voting for Joel Howard for sheriff and so should you.
Michael Carrel
Pownal