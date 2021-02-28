Support Haley, Carroll, Cook for Select Board
To the Editor: I have voted for Tom Haley for the one-year position on the Bennington Select Board and for Jim Carroll and Tina Cook for the three-year seats.
Tom Haley quietly works as chair of the County Democratic Committee and a member of the UU Fellowship. He is steady, smart, effective, and has a great sense of humor.
Jim Carroll has been a state representative and a member of the Select Board. He brings perspective and experience and an extraordinary concern for the needs of his constituents. He knows the town and cares deeply about it’s citizens. He has earned our votes.
Tina Cook has been active for some time in Bennington, working behind the scene mostly and keeping a low profile. However, she has influenced many of our businesses and organizations. Tina Cook will bring with her a different perspective, one that has been absent from our Select Board for far too long.
I have confidence that these three candidates will be thoughtful, will cast their vote in favor of what is best for our town, and will be responsive to the people of Bennington.
I urge you to vote for Tom Haley, Jim Carroll and Tina Cook for the Bennington Select Board.
Judy Murphy,
Bennington