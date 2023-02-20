I would like to recommend a vote to reelect Sarah Perrin to the Bennington Select Board. As a small business owner, she brings an important voice to the board. Using her experience as the owner of a local catering/concessions business, she co-founded the Bennington Food Truck Festival a few years ago. This festival has been a great addition to Bennington's downtown events. She is active in the community through volunteering and is involved with numerous local groups.
On a personal note, I have always found Sarah to be an attentive listener and a problem solver. She is a positive and forward-thinking advocate for Bennington's future. I hope to see her continue in her position on the Bennington Select Board.
Cathy Giorgi
Bennington