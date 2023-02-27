Sarah Perrin is a local business owner and dedicated community member, and Bennington is lucky to have her on the Select Board. Her resume is extensive and varied; like many Vermonters, she is never doing just one thing. I will share some more details on her resume below, but I want to make sure that if you read one part of my letter, it is this: In my personal experience with Sarah, she has been a thoughtful listener who gives everyone equal respect and strives to understand their experience and perspective. She does careful research and reaches out for opinions when needed. She is able to take this information and come to a sensible decision about the path forward that will do the most good for the most people. If you have ever felt like Sarah didn’t have an answer to your question, she was simply not yet ready to give a well-informed opinion. She understands that the words of community leaders have power and does not take that responsibility lightly.
Sarah has proven her commitment to Bennington in many ways beyond her three years on the Select Board. She has been a volunteer and/or board member for many organizations, including the Chamber of Commerce, Rotary, Shires Young Professionals, CAT-TV, Bennington Elks, Center for Communication and Medicine, and the Bennington 250th Committee. She has also participated in the NorShaft Lions, Mycological Society, and the Bennington Garden Club. On top of these community commitments, Sarah is the co-founder of Green Mountain Concessions, a successful concessions and catering business that travels the Northeast attending festivals (including the Big E!), community events, and private events. She also co-founded the Bennington Food Truck Festival, which brings dozens of vendors, live music, and thousands of attendees to downtown Bennington each August. Finally, she is a homeowner, renovator, and landlord of several apartments.
I believe with Sarah continuing on the Select Board, we have the promise of a bright future, as she will continue to ask good questions, actively listen, and be fair while doing so, all with a positive attitude. Please join me in voting for Sarah on March 7.
Kelly Clarke Harrington
Bennington