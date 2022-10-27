We are writing to voice support for Proposal 5/Article 22, the constitutional amendment for Reproductive Freedom. Passing Article 22 is vital to preserving the right of individuals to make their own healthcare choices about contraception, sterilization and abortion without the interference of politicians. As practicing physicians in Bennington County for the past 37 years, we find this issue particularly important.
Decisions about reproductive issues can be difficult and complicated. Medical practitioners and patients share the responsibility for making these complex medical decisions together. Every patient comes to these conversations with their own set of values, beliefs and personal situations. The practitioner comes to these conversations with information, options, and, most importantly, empathy as we help our patients make difficult choices. When needed, practitioners are also guided by our profession's code of medical ethics, our hospital ethics committees, and the standards of care set by our state Board of Medical Practice. The personal values and beliefs of politicians do not belong in this decision-making process.
In the last legislative session in Vermont, there were five proposed bills that would have restricted reproductive rights in our state. Happily, these bills did not advance through the Legislature. Enshrining our current reproductive rights in a constitutional amendment through Proposal5/Article 22 provides us the opportunity to protect these rights in a way our current laws do not. It will ensure that the ability of patients to make reproductive health decisions with the aid of their practitioners will remain unchanged in the state of Vermont.
Barbara Raskin and Robert Tarnas
Bennington