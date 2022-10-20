To all of my friends and neighbors in Landgrove, Peru, Danby, Mt. Tabor and Dorset, I am happy to endorse Mike Rice for Vermont state representative, Rutland-Bennington District.
We need a strong representation in Montpelier. Mike has a Master’s degree in Food and Agriculture Law and Policy from Vermont Law School and has been working with the Northeast Organic Farming Association (NOFA), collaborating on regional policy solutions and securing funding for projects on community food security, climate crisis mitigation, food system equity, pollinator protection and soil health.
Mike will work hard on the crises that we are facing in Vermont. He recognizes child care as an essential economic infrastructure piece, combined with workforce development and housing issues. He will work hard to bring a more just economy, focusing on family and medical leave, affordable childcare, workforce training, and health care as a human right and fighting for the rights and benefits of working Vermonters. Mike also recognizes that the climate crisis has to be dealt with now. This is not something that can be kicked down the road for the next Legislature. His opponent says we should concentrate on real issues instead. This is a real issue, and we are all feeling the effects, whether we want to acknowledge that or not. Mike will help move forward strong legislation to help transition Vermont toward a sustainable future.
I urge you to cast your vote for Mike Rice, the next generation of leadership in Vermont. Please visit his website to see the list of endorsements he has received. www.mikericevt.com.
Bill Laberge
Dorset