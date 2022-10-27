In August, the Sheriff’s primary demonstrated that we all care about the future of the Bennington County Sheriff’s Department. Soon after the primary season, it became my personal hope to see that Bennington County voters elect the most qualified sheriff candidate who is committed and dedicated to the task at hand.
I have no doubt that Mr. James Gulley will serve Bennington County well these next four years. He won as a Democrat and was willing to lose as a Democrat because it’s more than just a job, salary, or political status — it’s about restoring the community’s faith and confidence in our Sheriff’s Department. Let’s bring it home for Gulley and Bennington County on Nov. 8.
Will Greer
Bennington