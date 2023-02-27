I have known Jack Rossiter-Munley for just over a year. During that time, he has volunteered to help our New Americans with English language lessons two to three times a week at The Tutorial Center. He is a super mentor and a man willing to listen. He is smart and cares about our Bennington community. I am thrilled that he is stepping up to run for the Bennington Select Board. He is the generation we need to bring our community forward. Please join me in voting for Jack Rossiter-Munley on March 7.
Sean-Marie Oller
Bennington