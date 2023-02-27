Jack Rossiter-Munley — my first choice for Select Board. He brings education, experience and initiative, skill in cooperative collaboration, energy and enthusiasm.
You don't know Jack? You might not know him, even though he has lived in and around the Southshire most of his life.
He is a graduate of Marlboro College, with a master's degree from the Columbia School of Journalism. He worked for two and half years as a paralegal at the nation's premier public finance law firm and has taken local action helping create groups and undertake new social justice projects.
He brings us his education, experience, initiative and cooperative collaboration skills that Bennington needs to grow. He helped to start The Justice Reading Group, The Community Cafe, which provides food and essentials for all of Bennington residents and which came from coordinating efforts with St Peter's Episcopal Church, The Unitarian Universalist Fellowship and the Greater Bennington Community Services, and he is co-founder of Bennington Cares, an advocacy group that provides community support to students, parents and teachers at Bennington elementary schools.
My wife and I were involved in the initial phase of the planning of Bennington Cares. We are struck by his ability to create and support these grassroot initiatives and his follow-through to bring them to completion. What really impresses us is his cooperative thinking in nearly all of his activities.
This is the kind of person that I want on our Select Board: Thoughtful, participatory and driven to benefit our community.
Jerry Byrd
Bennington