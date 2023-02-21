Let’s not take this election lightly.
Consider the candidates for the Select Board. We need leaders who can lead now.
Bennington faces difficult challenges. We have seen water and sewer rates rising dramatically and continuously. Our town budgets are complex and, for many, burdensome. Updating the aging infrastructure is costly. Our town has engaged in one unconventional public-private partnership and is contemplating others, raising questions about the risks and financial burdens. No one has a crystal ball. Who will strive to balance public necessity with the taxpayer’s ability to pay?
We have a strong, experienced town manager whose decisions have not always been uniformly popular. We have a strong, professional police chief who has faced serious questions about discriminatory practices and the surge in drug trafficking. We need competent leadership in both our town offices and our Police Department. Who is prepared to both challenge and support these professionals?
We are teetering on the verge of economic growth. Several businesses have left through attrition, while new ones have started to fill the gap. Affordable housing and parking needs challenge the historical character of our community. Real growth increases the grand list and lowers the tax burden. Who is ready to balance public investment with fairness?
I attended the recent candidate forum and was impressed that each candidate brought something positive to the table. But for me, one candidate stands out, bringing both extensive experience and consummate communication skills. One candidate offers the potential of mature board leadership, which is important in navigating the challenges faced by Bennington and the Select Board.
Ed Woods has been a leader in both business and nonprofit organizations. He has the savvy to work with staff and the broad support to build a consensus within the Bennington community.
Let’s not be complacent. Please take the time to vote on March 7. Vote for Ed Woods.
Don Miller
Bennington