Ed Woods is a good man, father and person, first and foremost. From humble roots, working his way up through organizations, boards and community, he has made himself an extremely valuable asset and resource for the Town of Bennington. I first really met Ed when I moved back to Bennington some 12 years ago. He was the publisher of the Bennington Banner; he and I just really hit it off. My brother, Michael, was good friends with him, and so we often talked about politics, community news and, of course, the integrity of institutions of journalism (my late father, Bob Harrington, always hovering over our conversations with his journalistic fairness and concern).
However, the biggest impact Ed had on me was he hired me at the ripe age of 29 to run the Bennington Chamber of Commerce as the board president of the organization. With little executive experience and even less chamber and community experience, he took a chance on me with the Chamber board. The search committee, through the strong guidance of Ed, decided that it was time for "young blood," innovation and creativity at the Chamber executive level - I was elated! Seven years later, I agree it was a great choice for both him and me! As board president, Ed would routinely coach and guide me in matters dealing with non-profit boards (and relationships), town politics (and relationships), and internal organizational functions (and relationships). The beginning of regionalism and really setting the chamber up for success all these years later is largely due to the dynamic leadership team of the chamber led by Ed. There are many people to thank for those first few "green" years at the chamber, but none are more impactful and influential than Ed.
Ed is a self-made person. I marvel at how from somewhat blue-collar roots, he has made his career and family shine. From co-managing the Knotty Pine for decades to working now as a publishing consultant, to sports and games with kids (and anything else they could ask for), to hosting eclectic dinner parties and those famous 4th of July parties, to doting on his amazing wife, Betsy, Ed is a good man.
Ed approached me a few months ago about running for Select Board, and I instantly felt better about the direction of our future. Ed brings with him organizational acumen, productive creativity and empathetic leadership. Perhaps as my father would say it best, I believe he brings with him, most of all, "calmness and maturity." The ability to look at all sides of a challenge, to build relationships and trust, to take the time and thought to form an intelligent and kind response, and to do so with all the noise that can tend to happen in the Town and on the Select Board.
I think he would do a great job serving on the Bennington Select Board. Bennington has really sprung into a growing beacon in Vermont over the past few years; I believe Ed Woods would be able to carry that bright future forward for us all.
Matt Harrington
Bennington