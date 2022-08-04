At a time when many Vermont rights and democratic values are being threatened, Charity Clark is the best candidate for Vermont Attorney General and is receiving my vote on Aug. 9 in the primary election. Charity is the best candidate to protect the rights of Vermonters when much is at stake, the right choice in terms of legal acumen, wisdom and leadership skills, and the right choice for Bennington County.
Charity Clark is the best candidate to protect the existing rights of fellow Vermonters starting on day one.
Charity has the most relevant experience and has built strong relationships that will be important and necessary for Vermont starting on day one. As a small state and in the current climate of divisive politics, it is important for Vermont to have an Attorney General who has forged strong relationships with Attorneys General in states similar in culture and ideology to Vermont and who can hit the ground running. Charity is committed to protecting the current rights of Vermonters in areas such as reproductive freedom, same-sex marriage, and immigration. She is also devoted to continued work balancing public safety with criminal justice reform and in issues addressing climate change.
Charity Clark is the best candidate based on her leadership skills, capacity for hard work, and legal wisdom in understanding the full role of Vermont Attorney General.
Charity is someone I’ve worked with personally, and I can attest to her strong leadership skills. She is well regarded among peers and greatly respected across Vermont communities for her intelligence and legal know-how and has a talent for bringing people together. Charity is the strongest candidate in this regard, with over eight years of work in the Vermont Attorney General’s office, including four as chief of staff for former Vermont Attorney General TJ Donovan.
Charity Clark is the best candidate for Bennington County.
Charity understands Vermont and the important work being done across all counties. She comes from a long line of Vermonters, giving her a personal understanding of the many nuances that make Vermont so unique. She was raised right here in Bennington County and has first-hand experience seeing both challenges and opportunities in communities beyond Burlington and Montpelier. This is beneficial for our region but also to better strengthen Vermont; the more regional representation there is in Montpelier, the better our legal and governmental systems become across the entire state.
In addition, Charity has been publicly endorsed by many local state representatives in our region: Sen. Brian Campion (D-Bennington), Sen. Dick Sears (D-Bennington), Rep. Kathleen James (D-Bennington-4), and Rep. Seth Bongartz (D-Bennington-4). She has well earned their support and my personal vote as well.
Vermont needs an attorney general who can quickly understand the office and deftly navigate important issues in our state. Charity Clark is the leader we need, and I wholeheartedly endorse her.
Sarah Hackett-Dalgliesh
Bennington