Please vote Brenda Siegel for Governor. When Vermonters experiencing homelessness faced a crisis, Brenda fought for them and waged a bold protest on the steps of our Statehouse for days. When our Town Party created a Housing Statement of Support for housing reform, Brenda was there to help. Throughout the opioid epidemic, Brenda has championed pragmatic solutions to save lives.
Meanwhile, our incumbent Gov. Phil Scott has allowed Massachusetts and Maine to reap commercial cannabis revenues for years when he could have pushed for Vermonters to have jobs, legal and safe alternatives to opioids, and tax revenues. While Oklahoma sued a polluter, Phil did not hold ChemFab accountable when they polluted Southern Vermont drinking water, and allowed our people to suffer, vetoing the medical monitoring bill twice before finally signing it into law this election year. While other states innovate and progress, our brave little state is held back.
I am a proud Bennington, Vermont homeowner, teacher, school board member, and Democratic Town Chair. This is where I am grateful to live and one day start a family. A Governor who looks out for all corners and creeds of our Vermont is needed.
Join me and vote for a Green Mountain leader. Vote for Brenda Siegel this November.
Asher Edelson
Bennington