Vermonters care about affordable housing, education, reproductive rights, school safety, wages, civil rights and the polarization of our country. Becca Balint worked tirelessly and continually for affordable housing, solutions to climate change issues, and reproductive rights. She listens. All parties in the state Senate voted for Becca as President of the State Senate. She has proven her ability to bring together leaders of all parties. Bernie Sanders, chair of the Budget Committee, endorsed Becca. She knows where the money is needed. In addition, she is an advocate for our students and seniors and is willing to address the mental health crisis in our state. She is committed to finding solutions for those who cannot access healthcare.
Becca’s life has been guided by compassion and integrity. She advocates for all working people, the homeless, youth and the elderly. With our country in crisis, I’m voting for Becca Balint. She has the ability to bring people together. She has demonstrated success. She has your back and mine too.
Alice Miller
Shaftsbury