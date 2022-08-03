With merely days left before the Aug. 9 primary, I would strongly urge you to vote for David Zuckerman for lieutenant governor. David has the experience we need: Vermont House of Representatives for 14 years, Vermont Senate for four years, and Lieutenant Governor for four years. He owns and operates an organic farm and knows what it means to run a business in Vermont.
As lieutenant governor, he has presided over the Senate and, importantly, played a major role in determining committee assignments. He was ready to take over for the governor if that were to be necessary. He’s worked hard on the issues important to us: the climate crises, livable wages, and the need for a single-payer health care system. As lieutenant governor, David brought transparency and, most importantly, engagement. He brought people to Montpelier to listen to their concerns, as well as to traverse the state, meet with folks and discuss the issues that matter most to us. He brought transparency and engaged people in the political process — letting people know how to become advocates.
David has a real vision for the future of Vermont. David is able to work across party lines. He is truthful and follows through on his intentions. Please check out his website, zuckermanforvt.com, for more information. He’s the candidate Vermont needs to move us forward in these crucial times!
Rachel Blumenthal
Bennington