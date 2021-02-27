To the Editor: Dear Bennington community, I have known Anthony Williams (TJ) since he was 18 years old. I have had the pleasure of watching him develop into one of the most compassionate, wise, hard-working, and intelligent human beings I know. I have worked alongside him in professional situations when he has had the responsibility of teaching, managing work places and people. He was simply extraordinary, proving his natural skills in organization, and more importantly demonstrating an intuitive ability to work with people, even when they had personal difficulties. He has always been committed to helping those around him, with humor and a Solomon-like wisdom.
His character is confirmable if you look over his resume, starting in high school as recipient of the Tucky Shea award, continuing to the present, acknowledging the multitude of other awards and fellowships he has been given as well as the quick promotions he received in those jobs. His choice of career paths has always helped him better himself (often working 3 jobs at once to put himself through college and support his family). He has now, not surprisingly, chosen to work in the public service arena where he has been working for many years with often with the most fragile and unseen citizens of our community, trying to rehabilitate those who are less fortunate.
The skills he has amassed throughout his life in case management, advocacy, organization, networking and collaborating, monitoring and analyzing performance, and his innate abilities to work with people, and most importantly his ability to listen to others makes him the best choice for the Southwest Tech School board position!
Teru Simon,
North Pownal
The writer is a former teacher at Mount Anthony Union High School.