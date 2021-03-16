To the Editor: On behalf of Sunrise Family Resource Center, the families we serve, our dedicated staff and board of directors, we would like to thank the voters of Bennington, Shaftsbury, Arlington and North Bennington for your support at the polls. Our mission is to “Strengthen Families” throughout our county.
As part of Vermont’s Parent Child Center Network, we work to ensure all families have the resources needed for a healthy start. We are a service hub for families with young children, where they are always welcome and can get the supports they need. Sunrise offers early childhood education and prevention services along with support and educational opportunities for parents and caregivers. We have an on-site high school program for young parents, a variety of home visiting services, housing case management and youth services. Our Childcare Financial Assistance Program helps families better afford quality child care, which due to COVID 19, many now understand how essential this is to our economy. We assist in locating child care openings.
Sunrise continued services throughout the pandemic and made structural improvements to increase our ability to provide even more services safely on site. Thank you again for investing in local children and families. We invite you to visit our website at sunrisepcc.com.
Denise Main, executive director,
Sunrise Family Resource Center,
Bennington