Hurricane Maria in 2017 hit the island of Puerto Rico very hard and our fellow Americans there were in trouble. Donors and volunteers from the Bennington area organized a relief effort to the mountain town of Las Marias and repaired several houses. Part of that group were students from our local Career Center. Led by Building Trades instructor Brian Coon, the students demolished and rebuilt the home of an elderly lady and her disabled son.
Recently the island was slammed by Hurricane Fiona, which also caused a huge amount of damage. The Las Marias mayor's office sent a heartwarming photo of the lady and her son smiling in their undamaged house. These young builders made a lasting improvement to the lives of people in need and we should be very proud of them.
Jim Goodine
North Bennington