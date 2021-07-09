Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

To the Editor: I feel like the article about the Londonderry town clerk finding housing was totally tasteless. Do you have any idea how many people need housing? Because she's a state rep., her housing situation matters more than others? As a person who lost EVERYTHING due to COVID, I found this article to be totally insensitive.

Pre COVID I lived in Manchester. When COVID hit, my position of seven years was eliminated. Without a good income, living in Manchester is impossible. So, with that said, my daughter and I had to move back to Bennington, into subsidized housing, early last September.

Ericca Burdick,

Bennington

