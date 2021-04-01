To the Editor: For Ned Perkins and anyone who feels that allowing Black, indigenous and people of color to be vaccinated for COVID as a next priority means that the state is saying "some lives matter more than others": goodness you picked the wrong week to try to make that point, as we all witness the testimony against the man who killed George Floyd in the midst of a crowd of completely traumatized onlookers.
But let's talk about vaccinations: The state prioritizes COVID vaccinations for people who are at higher risk of death from COVID. The state prioritized healthcare workers. Then the elderly. Then people with health conditions. But do you complain that the state must feel that healthcare workers' lives "matter more than others"? Or the lives of the elderly "matter more than others"? Or those who have certain illnesses "matter more than others"? Does THAT irritate you as just as much?
Sure, your life matters. But Black lives are being lost to COVID at double the rate of white lives. Indigenous lives are being lost to COVID at two and a half times those of white lives. Latinx lives are being lost at 2.3 times the rate of white lives. If your answer is, "no it doesn't bother me that the elderly and the sick and healthcare workers are prioritized, but people who are Black or brown shouldn't be a higher priority than those who are white," that sense of entitlement over those at higher risk is our national foundation of white supremacy at work in your subconscious. This is a data-driven response to COVID deaths because Black Lives matter, too. This is equity. Your turn will come, too. While you're waiting wear a mask, stay 6 feet apart, and be ready to sign up.
Grace Winslow,
Bennington