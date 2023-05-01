The recent opinion piece in the Banner about SATs oozed of self-congratulation and elitism. The author clearly loves the word “meritocracy” in all its forms. Maybe it was a vocabulary word he got wrong on his own SATs.
Snarky observation aside, in my opinion, the SATs are just another way for wealthy and privileged kids to overshadow their less-so peers.
Why? SAT prep courses. College prep schools now offer the courses as part of the curriculum. Think about it. Courses are designed to help beat the standardized testing system that is supposedly created to measure intelligence and future success in college.
I worked for The Princeton Review in the marketing department for several months. A major part of the course is teaching the process of elimination and how to best guess an answer. That is not about general knowledge; it’s about knowledge of how to beat the test.
The thing that made me the most uncomfortable was the practice of eliminating ZIP codes from the targeted marketing. They literally marketed to the wealthier neighborhoods to get those kids signed up for the course. The lower-income neighborhoods were ignored and deleted from the marketing database. I was sickened by this assignment, and it was the main reason I resisted the pressure to make this temporary position between theater gigs a permanent one. Looking back, I wonder. Would 05261 have made the cut?
Standardized testing favors the privileged. Period. I’m delighted to learn that the majority of colleges are scrapping the requirement. Now, high schoolers can focus on learning rather than wasting time and energy on a stupid test that measures very little.
Jenny Dewar
Pownal