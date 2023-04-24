On May 13, the National Association of Letter Carriers will collect food donations to provide assistance to the millions of Americans who are struggling with hunger. Celebrating its 31st anniversary this year, the Stamp Out Hunger food drive is the nation’s largest single-day food drive.
Each year on the second Saturday in May, letter carriers across the country collect nonperishable food donations from our customers. These donations go directly to local food pantries to provide food to people in Bennington County and surrounding areas who need our help.
The need for food donations is great. Currently, 42 million Americans are unsure where their next meal is coming from. Our food drive timing is crucial. Food banks and pantries often receive the majority of their donations during the Thanksgiving and Christmas holiday seasons. By springtime, many pantries are depleted, entering the summer low on supplies at a time when many school breakfast and lunch programs are not available to children and need.
What foods are great to donate to the food drive? Here are a few nonperishable food items requested by food banks: cereal, pasta, rice, canned goods, 100 percent juice, peanut butter, pasta sauce, macaroni and cheese, beans, baby food, diapers, soap and shampoo.
Participating in this year’s drive is easier than ever. Just leave a nonperishable food donation in a bag by or in your mailbox on May 13. I invite you to join in America’s great day of giving and help us in our fight to end hunger.
Michael Smith
Bennington