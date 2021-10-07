To the editor: I work at [Bennington College] and have been there for almost 12 years. I love my job. The college is experiencing difficulty in hiring staff, and it is not from the lack of trying.

Apparently, people just don't want to work when they are paid to stay home and don't even have to pay their rent. You also have some misinformation in your article ("Bennington College staff shortages prompt quiet protest," Bennington Banner, Oct. 1), as I, (being a groundskeeper,) can personally attest to the fact that we do NOT have a shortage of groundskeepers at the college. We have our full grounds crew in place, and have not lost anyone. Actually, we are only lacking one electrician and one boiler-tech in the maintenance department, and the college is offering us bonuses to try to keep us from leaving as other companies are giving out huge sign-on bonuses.

Bennington College staff shortages prompt quiet protest BENNINGTON — A handmade banner by a Bennington College student, bringing attention to troubl…

The people in housekeeping that left either simply retired or moved on because they were never happy here anyway. The college is making progress in replacing them and the new hires are a welcome part of our team. The people in Dining have had an especially tough time at the college due to their unique situation. Food service is hard work. You have to hit the ground running, and don't stop until you go home. Again ... why work in a high demand work environment when you can make more money sitting at home?

The dedicated hard-working dining staff that remained have been through hell and back trying to keep the meals coming and the students fed. But it is not the college's fault. They have and are trying everything they can come up with to lessen the load, and compensate us for our hardships. The managers have been working nonstop for weeks trying to help the staff through all of this. The campus safety issue is a whole other story that I am not even gonna try to tell or understand, just a series of unfortunate events that snowballed, really sad. A positive from all this is that the new hires are awesome, and I personally feel the [Buildings and Grounds] team are coming back together as a whole and supporting each other, helping each other out. Finally, I don't think you should get your information from the disgruntled employees that left the college a long time ago.

Melissa West

Bennington, Oct. 4

West is a groundskeeper at Bennington College.