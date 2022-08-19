Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

Concerning the speeding motorcycle in Dorset, the same problem exists on North Road in Manchester.

I have written letters to the Manchester Police time and again, and to date no noticeable remediation has occurred, yet North Road is a designated bike and walking road.

This is an extremely dangerous condition and every bit as dangerous and serious as the situation outlined in the article about Dorset.

I hope that Manchester will join with Dorset to find a solution to this ongoing problem.

Michael Powers

Manchester Center

