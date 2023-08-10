The Bennington Select Board will be holding a hearing on the plan to cut down those majestic old trees, add lighting, and straighten the river walk path at its August 14 meeting.
This is the time for those who care about the beauty, quaintness, and poetic atmosphere that inspires us to live in Bennington to speak out. The people need to express their disapproval of this waste of $240,000, nearly a quarter of a million dollars, when there are so many other more sensible ways of spending public money. I hope there’s a good turnout, and that people are willing to share their feelings about this foolish idea.
As citizens of Bennington we have only a small impact on national and state affairs, but for issues of importance to us here at home, the most effective means of affecting the decisions of our officials is by appearances at hearings. If the Select Board doesn’t hear from us, it will make decisions without that most important of voices—the people.
Smooth out the trail, cut down the trees that provide a canopy for walkers, and what we’ll get is a raceway for bicycles, scooters, and skateboards. The quiet dignity of the present walk will be destroyed, and we will lose one of the great natural places that makes this town so special.
Don’t let them get away with this. Let them know this is not the way to improve our lives. They need to hear from you next Monday.
Mike Bethel
Bennington