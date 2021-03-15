To the Editor: In regard to the role-playing controversy at SVSU I would like to comment in its defense. I used role playing in my forensics class where I had students take turns enacting a crime which I filmed and then had the class write a description of what they saw. Very enlightening on witness reliability.
MAUHS used to put on a Model Congress and Model UN in which the whole school role-played. The DECA club through the CDC would do role playing at their annual convention in Burlington and interview role playing was conducted in the employability skills class. i'm sure there were others I don't know about.
I think it's a mistake to ban it outright. Wouldn't it be better to have a teacher submit an outline of the role play to the superintendent for approval?
Ronald Van Orden,
Bennington