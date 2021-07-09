To the Editor: In the interest of full disclosure, I am hereby making reference to Dr. Alison Buttenheim, who is associate professor at the University of Pennsylvania’s School of Nursing. Alison Buttenheim is my younger daughter.
With that out of the way, let me explain that Alison and nine other public health officials (all women) formed a group in March 2020, which they happily titled “Those Nerdy Girls.” The idea was to give their colleagues, friends and even strangers the opportunity to ask them serious and candid medical questions — comfortably and without judgment — about COVID-19.
The concept grew, and the 10 women soon launched a regular website modeled after “Dear Abby.” They called it “Dear Pandemic.” This website has quite a following now. It has shed more light on the pandemic for nonscientists like me than any other source that I could find.
A recent post on “Dear Pandemic” is titled "What are the top 5 reasons to get vaccinated?" I think it is past time for anyone who is not vaccinated, or only partially vaccinated but can be vaccinated, to get that jab or jabs ASAP. Here are the five key reasons to get vaccinated:
1) The COVID-19 vaccine protects you from getting sick and hospitalized with COVID-19 — remarkably well in fact.
2) Getting a COVID-19 vaccination means you will also be less likely to pass COVID-19 to others. Hooray for those fully vaccinated hugs.
3) The more people who are vaccinated, the lower the chances are that those who cannot get the vaccine yet, or are not as well protected from vaccines, will be exposed to SARS-CoV-2.
4) While any side effects from the vaccine passes quickly, complications from contracting COVID-19 can last for a long time. Here is a worthwhile tradeoff.
5) High rates of vaccines in our communities help keep schools operating, businesses open and social gatherings safe.
Yes, there are still folks who feel that their liberty and their politics are threatened by pressure to get vaccinated. For me, the common good begins at the end of my arm. I hope that every Eagle reader who has not yet been vaccinated will take The Nerdy Girls’ reasons to get vaccinated to heart.
Peter Buttenheim,
Williamstown, Mass.