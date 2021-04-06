To the Editor: Many thanks to all who supported me in my recent campaign for the three-year seat on the Pownal Select Board. To all who donated time and funds, allowed my campaign signs on your lawn, wrote letters of support and voted for me, I thank you from the bottom of my heart. Special thanks to Rose-Marie Pelletier, for her assistance as campaign treasurer. Additionally, with everything going on in her hectic life, she still found time to help trek through the snow to help put up signs. Also, thanks to Jenny Dewar, who not only ran her own campaign, but also made time to help me in my first attempt at seeking an elected office. Pownal owes her a great debt for all she does behind the scenes to help this town. Many thanks to my wife, Jennifer, for her love and support during these crazy couple of months. She also deserves a medal for typing my sometimes “long winded” letters so that I didn’t have to spend my time “typing in slow motion” as I do. Finally, congratulations to Angie Rawling on her victory. May you have a productive three years back on the Select Board.
Mike Slattery,
North Pownal