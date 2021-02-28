Single-use plastics, global warming connected
To the Editor: I am glad to see that more people are deciding to take action against global warming. (“Review: Bill Gates offers a hopeful take on climate change,” Feb. 17, 2021.) But I believe that many of us are forgetting one of the mayor pollutants that has greatly caused global warming as well: plastics.
Many might think that plastics have nothing to do with global warming, but the truth is it has a lot, if not everything, to do with it. Fortunately, we are still able to stop this from escalating any further. We can choose to stop buying single-use plastic products to help ourselves and the environment! Everyone can help and right now a small difference is a big one!
Luisa Solis,
Bennington