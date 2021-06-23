To the Editor: The Silvio O. Conte National Wildlife Refuge is seeking public comment on its recreational hunting and fishing plan in the Nulhegan Basin Division and the Putney Mountain Unit. Protect Our Wildlife, a Vermont-based advocacy group, initiated a petition to ban hounding from the Refuge. Public commentary will be accepted on the plan until July 5.
The mission of this refuge is to protect native plants, fish, wildlife, and ecosystems, within this river watershed. Hunting with dogs is currently permitted and should concern all wildlife supporters. Hounding should not be allowed on any wildlife refuge/sanctuary where non-target animals are at risk and fragile ecosystems are threatened.
Hunting wildlife with packs of hounds endangers a multitude of species, including ground nesting birds, fawns, moose calves, pets, humans, and the hounds themselves. Frenzied dogs, wearing GPS collars, are released into the woods to chase bears, bobcats, coyotes, raccoons, and other animals. These unsupervised dogs are tracked by hunters who often sit in trucks miles away while terrified bears are separated from their cubs, nests are trampled, and sheltering fawns or any other animal in the path of these hounds are mauled.
Hound training season began June 1. During summer months traumatized animals are chased for miles until they succumb to exhaustion, are treed, or fight back. At this time, wild animals are birthing and raising their young. Vulnerable offspring are orphaned, abandoned, left to starve, or fall victim to predators. Hunting season follows training season. Hounders finally get to kill the terrified prey their hounds have cornered.
Please sign POW’s petition to oppose hunting with hounds on the Silvio O. Conte National Wildlife Refuge. The violence of hounding is not compatible with the mission of the Refuge. It endangers the species the Refuge claims to protect.
POW petition: http://chng.it/kVCgTJqqYZ
Thank you,
Jennifer Lovett
Starksboro, June 15