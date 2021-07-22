To the Editor: When I read the headline in today's paper "Board weighs discontinuing the Pledge" (7/22/2021) I felt sick. To even consider leaving the Pledge of Allegiance out is disrespectful to our veterans and their sacrifices. Bottom line, as Mary Morrissey said: "To me, it's a sign of respect or honor toward our country." Do we no longer love our country and our veterans? In my opinion the choice is easy — what is your choice?
I will close with the following:
"I pledge allegiance to the flag of the United States of America and to the republic for which it stands, one nation under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all."
Mary S King,
Bennington