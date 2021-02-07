To the Editor: One has only to visit Walmart in Bennington to understand why our county leads the state of Vermont in new cases of COVID.
Yesterday afternoon, I visited the Walmart pharmacy to pick up several prescriptions. While waiting for my order, the pharmacy window was approached by 10 other shoppers. Of these, two were not wearing masks. Two other customers were wearing masks over their mouths but below their noses. A Walmart employee who was restocking shelves adjacent to the pharmacy window had a mask dangling around her neck, eight or so inches below her nose and mouth.
When my name was called, I went to the pick-up window. I asked what the pharmacy staff’s protocol was for serving customers who are either unmasked or not correctly masked. I was told very politely and very firmly that I should talk to management as this was NOT the pharmacy staff’s issue.
I went to the service desk and asked to speak to the store manager. That person was out of the building, so I spoke with a young man who was identified as the store coach. He told me that the store can do NOTHING about this issue, that it is a mandate without teeth. While we were talking, two other unmasked shoppers passed us going into the store.
In that Bennington County currently leads the state in rates of new cases of COVID-19, I found this culture shocking. Consider the fact that each shopper who is sharing this viral stew during our shopping experiences then goes home and shares their germs with family and friends. No wonder our local rates of infection are high! Shopping at Walmart is not unlike drawing water from the pump used by Typhoid Mary. Walmart and its patrons are complicit in furthering an environment where the COVID-19 virus can easily be shared.
Walmart does have the power to deny entry to people who are unmasked or poorly masked. Interventions could range from offering free masks and mask education at the store entrance to asking people who are non-compliant to leave. Local officials could see this situation for the hazard that it is and meet with Walmart administrators to review the governor’s COVID-19 mandate. Health Commissioner Levine could request that Vermont state troopers, who have been tasked with encouraging Vermonters to comply with his COVID-19 mandate, get out of their vehicles and walk through Walmart on a regular basis.
The only way to beat this virus is for everyone to take it seriously. The Bennington Walmart must change its culture. Who will take the next step?
Sue Andrews,
North Bennington