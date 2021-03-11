To the Editor: I want to thank the citizens of Shaftsbury for the overwhelming support at the polls at the Town Meeting Election. Not only for the votes, but also for everyone who came to the polls for wearing a mask and practicing social distancing, it meant a lot to my poll workers and to me.
I also need to thank all of my poll workers for once again working long hours during a pandemic to ensure everyone’s right to vote was able to happen as smoothly as possible. I couldn’t do it without you and I appreciate each and every one of you.
This has been a very long, strange year and I thank everyone for understanding that we are doing things a bit different these days. I look forward to getting back to normal someday.
Marlene Hall, CVC,
Shaftsbury
The writer is Shaftsbury's town clerk.