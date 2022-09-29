Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

To the editor: Regarding the Wednesday story "End of an era ...," what an era it was! An always busy and bustling downtown. I enjoyed David’s memories and the telling of his parent’s history.

Before David and Sam were active and visible in the store, I remember his parents working side by side — his mother always to greet everyone and Joe with a joke. Not only was he an expert tailor, but a great story teller and jokester. David became very active in the community and politics.

The Shaffe family did Bennington proud.

Ted Thomas

Bennington

