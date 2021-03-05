To the Editor: In a letter to the editor in the March 5th Banner edition, Ray Bub stated that my wife made a statement regarding Jen Dewar at the July 19 2019 ATV meeting. I made the statement, not my wife. The Front Porch account is under her name and defaults to her name. In regards to my statement after the meeting had concluded I was talking to John Bushee and Mike Smith, president of the Bennington Trail Cruisers, when Jen Dewar came over and called John a f------ a------. Not ever having met Jen Dewar I was astonished how someone could be so unprofessional towards someone else.
Just setting the record straight. Thanks for listening.
Chris Yasi,
Pownal