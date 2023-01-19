Bennington, VT (05201)

Today

Periods of rain and snow. Some sleet or freezing rain possible. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Rain...mixing with snow overnight. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 33F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 90%.