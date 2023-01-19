I take note of the very mild sentence proposed for the accused drug dealer Adrian Torres (Banner, Jan. 13) who engaged in multiple criminal acts in our town, some of them involving violence. I am truly disturbed by the lack of action to prosecute this criminal by the federal authorities to the fullest extent of the federal law. I find the Vermont laws pose very mild penalties for this man's criminal acts when compared to federal statutes.
Trafficking of heroin and fentanyl conviction can result in a sentence of no more than 10 years in prison and a $100,000 fine under Vermont laws. A first-time offender charged under federal statutes would be subject to a five to 40-year sentence and up to a (huge) fine; should a serious injury or death occur, a 20-years to life sentence would apply. Should there be a second offense conviction, the 10-year to life sentence would apply to a trafficking offence. With the involvement of a firearm during drug trafficking offense conviction, depending on carrying versus brandishing the firearm, a five to seven year minimum sentence would apply to be served consecutively with a 25-year sentence for a repeat offender. Should the criminal be charged and convicted of gun trafficking, the individual would face a 15-year minimum sentence for the crime.
At what point will our elected and appointed representatives insist on criminals facing the full weight of the justice system of this state and nation? Is it too much to expect criminals to be punished for their disregard for our laws and profiting from the damages to society their actions create or sustain? Criminals must be strongly dissuaded from coming into our communities, selling drugs and perpetuating the misery produced by drugs while increasing the dangers of illegal firearm trafficking in Vermont. Where are Bennington's citizens' very loud outcries of questions and demanding our governmental leaders at all levels to act accordingly?
Clark Adams
Bennington