To the Editor: Before the Pownal election was postponed, myself and others wrote questions to several candidates for selectboard. Two candidates, Jenny Dewar and Mike Slattery, refused to answer our questions. Instead, questions were deleted, ignored, or called hateful. How can questions about ethics, past comments, eminent domain, municipal accounting and other issues be called hateful? Why would any candidate simply refuse to answer questions when they seek a seat on our board?
Equally disturbing are the attacks being made (some by these candidates) toward Pownal's first chairwoman, a candidate who withdrew her name, and a current board member. Slattery and Dewar call their platforms, "Pownal First" and "Working Together" but their actions do not match those platforms. I can't support candidates that engage in negativity and provocation during elections and expect their behavior to change if elected.
I respect the candidates that are willing to answer to the citizenry. I will choose candidates that are being civil, productive and positive in my community. Those candidates are Ron Bisson, Angie Rawling and Bob Jarvis.
Donna Lauzon,
Pownal