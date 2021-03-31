To the Editor: Racial discrimination is alive and well in Vermont! Despite Section 1557 of the Affordable Care Act, which prohibits “discrimination on the basis of race, color, national origin, sex, age or disability [by] any health program or activity, any part of which is receiving Federal financial assistance,” Governor Scott’s administration has just announced that certain specific racial and ethnic groups are now eligible to receive the COVID vaccine, while others will have to keep waiting in the back of the bus.
Our state government has sent a message that is loud and clear. Officially, in Vermont, some lives matter more than others.
Ned Perkins,
Bennington