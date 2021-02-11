Scott should rethink vaccination priorities
To the Editor: Thomas W. King has it absolutely right in his letter, “Vermont’s bureaucrats are out of touch.” Instead of vaccinating people who have underlying, dangerous conditions along with people 75 and older, we are put at the end of the line. It seems that the state doesn’t see any value in our lives.
I wrote to Governor Scott to request that he reconsider, but never heard anything back.
The CDC recommends that those of us who are at high risk should be vaccinated as soon as possible because we are so vulnerable to high disease activity and even death.
I am, once again, asking Governor Scott to reconsider and start vaccinating those of us with serious health conditions who, if we contract COVID-19, will be in danger of losing our lives.
Susan Alexander,
Arlington