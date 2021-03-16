To the Editor: The following is an open letter to Governor Scott.
With respect to your continuing failure to arrange for the immediate vaccination of everyone incarcerated in Vermont, I refer you to the CDC Guidelines, copied below. You are on the wrong side of history here, and you don't need to be.
Please consider that a number of people are imprisoned in Vermont principally because they are poor, and could not make bail. They have not been convicted of a crime. Imagine if a member of your family or circle were too poor to make bail, went to prison, and contracted a fatal illness while waiting a disposition of their case.
From the CDC Guidelines:
"Jurisdictions are encouraged to vaccinate staff and incarcerated/detained persons of correctional or detention facilities at the same time because of their shared increased risk of disease. Outbreaks in correctional and detention facilities are often difficult to control given the inability to physically distance, limited space for isolation or quarantine, and limited testing and personal protective equipment resources. Incarcerated or detained persons living in correctional and detention facilities may also be older or have high-risk medical conditions that place them at higher risk of experiencing severe COVID-19. COVID-19 outbreaks in correctional and detention facilities may also lead to community transmission.
"Vaccinating staff and incarcerated/detained persons at the same time may also be more feasible than sequential vaccination of correctional or detention subpopulations. If it’s not feasible to vaccinate all staff and incarcerated or detained persons at the same time, sub-prioritization planning for vaccination within this group may be necessary based on facility-level or individual-level factors (such as, older age or having an underlying medical condition), or both, and should be coordinated with state and local health departments (see bullet below “How should facilities deal with insufficient vaccine doses made available to correctional and detention centers?” for details). Visit your state health department websites for the most recent information."
Amelia W. Silver,
Pownal