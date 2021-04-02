To the Editor: I am writing in response to the April 1 letter to the editor by Ned Perkins “Scott’s vaccine plan discriminates on race.” I disagree strongly with his position, as it is just not true.
Governor Scott’s policy is based on solid science, not racism as Mr. Perkins claims. Sherita Hill Golden, MD and M.H.S. specialist at Johns Hopkins Medicine, one of the preeminent medical centers in the US, explains that people of color, particularly African Americans, are experiencing more serious illness and death due to Covid-19 than white people. This is due to a number of complex reasons including living in crowded housing conditions and also working in positions with close contact to others such as environmental services, food services, the transportation sector, and home health care. There is also inconsistent access to health care due to lack of insurance or under insurance (untreated chronic disease can increase risk of death from CoVID), chronic health conditions, and higher stress. If you don’t believe that people of color have increased stress from income inequality, discrimination, violence, and institutional racism you are not in touch with reality.
In addition, according to the United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs, “The coronavirus pandemic poses a grave health threat to Indigenous peoples around the world. Indigenous communities already experience poor access to healthcare, significantly higher rates of communicable and non-communicable diseases, lack of access to essential services, sanitation, and other key preventive measures, such as clean water, soap, disinfectant, etc.” (Source: The United Nations)
Gov. Scott has also previously recommended vaccination for front line workers, long term care residents, people 75 and older. I do not hear Mr. Perkins crying foul when these high-risk folks are receiving the vaccination before him and the percentage of these groups is significantly higher than African Americans and Indigenous peoples, who compose just 1.4 percent and 0.4 percent, respectively. (Source: US Census).
So please, Mr. Perkins, don’t claim racism when in this case, there is none. The Governor and his health experts using scientific evidence to protect the most vulnerable Vermonters, regardless of race or heritage. And according to the state’s own website, all eligible Vermonters, "regardless of race, color, national origin, sex, age, or disability" will be able to register for vaccination by April 19th.
Sincerely,
M. Kathleen Shaw,
North Bennington