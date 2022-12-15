I have been following the Save Lake Paran campaign to raise awareness of the increasing problem of weeds in the lake. Milfoil, the worst of the invasive plants, has seriously impacted the lake’s swimmers, boaters and fishermen; and if nothing is done the lake is in danger of becoming a swamp. Paran Recreations Inc., the nonprofit that manages the lake and organizes its many activities, has been meeting with our towns, villages and community groups to present the facts, submit a course of action, and appeal for help.
Removing and managing the milfoil will cost many thousands of dollars over the years, and the first harvesting must take place next summer. Paran Recreations has also produced flyers, posters and Save Lake Paran bumper stickers to inform the public and alert them to the urgency of their mission. They are also asking for donations. I hope those who can will contribute to this major effort to save a vital part of our community. I believe individual contributions can make a big difference.
Alison Nowak
North Bennington