Don Keelan asserts that Bernie Sanders can be credited for much of the polarization present today in Vermont.
Consider the definition of polarization: division into two sharply contrasting groups or sets of opinions or beliefs.
Now consider U.S. wealth distribution in the third quarter of 2022, published by Statista Research Department, Feb. 1. In the third quarter of 2022, 68 percent of the total wealth in the United States was owned by the top 10 percent of earners. In comparison, the lowest 50 percent of earners only owned 3.3 percent of the total wealth.
Bernie Sanders did not create these sharply contrasting groups — polarization exists. Bernie is pushing back against the forces of polarization. The hope for this hour depends on all of us doing the same.
Ellen Reiling
Bennington