I am writing to urge you to vote for Jack Rossiter-Munley and Asher Edelson, who are campaigning for seats on the Bennington Select Board. Both bring unique skills and perspectives that would be of value to the community.
Jack Rossiter-Munley is a graduate of Marlboro College and the Columbia School of Journalism. Jack states, “I am running for Select Board, because I want to work for a safer, more caring, more connected, more energized and more prosperous Bennington.”
He has been active in town, helping to create groups such as Bennington Cares and the Bennington Community Cafe, which provide support to elementary school students in need and address food insecurity. He also helped start the Justice Reading Group, which shares information about social justice issues, and helps community members find ways to be involved in local initiatives. Jack has also been actively involved with the refugee community.
Over the past year Jack Rossiter-Munley has attended many Select Board meetings, all of the Select Board’s budget meetings and every meeting of the new Community Policing and Advisory Board. He is well-informed about town governance and would be a valuable member of the Select Board.
Asher Edelson is an effective advocate for disability rights and civil rights. As chairman of the Vermont State Rehabilitation Council, he helped lobby Vermont legislators to pass a mandate for private hearing aid insurance, making Vermont the last state in New England to do so. Asher was elected to serve on the board of the Southwest Technical School, where he was able to add gender identity to the anti-discrimination policy. Asher Edelson chairs the town of Bennington Democratic Committee.
He holds a degree in political science and history from the University of South Florida and now teaches history at the Vermont School for Girls.
Asher is conscious of unmet needs in Bennington, and has drawn attention to sidewalks and public transportation that help people with disabilities to access the services and amenities they need. His voice and perspective would be an asset on the Select Board.
Judy Murphy
Bennington